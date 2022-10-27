Digital devices leaving mark on language, written kanji

TOKYO >> The writing may be on the wall for handwritten Japanese.

In a 2021 survey by the Cultural Affairs Agency, 90% of respondents said the proliferation of digital devices, such as computers and smartphones, has affected the Japanese language and the way it is used. Many of them said their ability to accurately write kanji characters had declined.

The results of the recently released opinion survey shed light on growing concerns over the decline of handwritten characters.

The poll was conducted in January and February 2021 and targeted 6,000 people ages 16 and up. Questions centered on issues related to language. About 3,600 people responded.

Some 90.6% of those surveyed thought the spread of digital devices had affected the Japanese language and the way it is used in social settings. Of these respondents, 89% cited a reduced ability to accurately write kanji.

Other issues revealed in the survey: About 89% of respondents expressed concern over “decreased opportunities to write by hand,” while 32.3% pointed to “fewer opportunities to read long sentences.”

The agency said writing is an effective way to learn kanji and an important factor in properly selecting characters on digital devices.

“We found that many people have concerns,” an agency official said. “We want to communicate to the public the importance of learning through writing.”