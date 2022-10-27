Scoreboard – Oct. 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling

Championships, girls start at 8 a.m.

(5 games); boys start at 2 p.m. (5 games) at Leeward Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls

Division I Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Moanalua: Kahuku vs.

Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner,

5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls

Division II Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll,

7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: Konawaena vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.;

Hawaii Prep vs. Island School, 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Saint Louis: Waialua vs. Kailua, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOWLING

HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling

Championships, girls start at 7:30 a.m. (3 games); boys start at 11 a.m. (3 games) at Leeward Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Final, Mililani vs.

Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington. Third place: Kapolei vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Nanakuli.

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.

College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

College women: Dennis Rose

Intercollegiate, first round, at Hapuna Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls

Division I Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Kapolei/Baldwin winner vs. Moanalua/TBD winner, 11 a.m. Third place: ‘Iolani/Mililani loser vs. Kahuku/TBD loser, 2 p.m. Final: ‘Iolani/Mililani winner vs. Kahuku/TBD winner, 7 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls

Division II Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Hawaii Prep/Island School

winner vs. Konawaena/Seabury Hall winner, 12:30 p.m. Third place: Le Jardin/Maryknoll loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Damien loser, 3:30 p.m. Final: Le Jardin/Maryknoll winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/Damien winner, 5 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division I tournament.

Consolation: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Waipio 19, Zen 8

Lokahi 13, Yankees 11

Na Pueo 13, Kapuna Kane 11

Golden Eagles 13, P.H. Shipyard 1

Islanders 21, Makules 10

Aikane 22, Hawaiians 10

Action 17, Fat Katz 16

Ho’o Ikaika 22, Na Kahuna 8

Sons of Hawaii 15, Go Deep 3

Hui Ohana 11, Kool Katz 10

Bad Company 14, Firehouse 8

ILH

Boys Varsity I Tournament

Wednesday

Punahou 14, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Stryker Scales 4, Nicholas Davidson 2, Wyatt Williamson 2, Emile Labrador 2, Matai Loveman, Hayden Dikeman,

Nicholas Johnston, Skyler Tjakes. Iol: Jacob Matsuda, Kai Kennedy.

Kamehameha 10, Mid-Pacific 9. Goal scorers—KS: Konnor Chang 3, Daniel

Ontai 3, Malchias Hibbard 2, Donovan Fong, Kaeo Andrade. MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Jordan Clifford 2, Dylan Morris 2, Rylind Bulter, Miles Sahetapy-Engel.