Scoreboard – Oct. 27, 2022

CALENDAR TODAY BOWLING HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling Championships, girls start at 8 a.m. (5 games); boys start at 2 p.m. (5 games) at Leeward Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 5 p.m.; 'Iolani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 6:30 p.m. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships. Semifinals at Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: Konawaena vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Island School, 6:30 p.m. Consolation final at Saint Louis: Waialua vs. Kailua, 3:30 p.m. FRIDAY BOWLING HHSAA/Billy Tees Bowling Championships, girls start at 7:30 a.m. (3 games); boys start at 11 a.m. (3 games) at Leeward Bowling Center. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Final, Mililani vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington. Third place: Kapolei vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Nanakuli. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course. College men: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course. College women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, at Hapuna Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division I Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Kapolei/Baldwin winner vs. Moanalua/TBD winner, 11 a.m. Third place: 'Iolani/Mililani loser vs. Kahuku/TBD loser, 2 p.m. Final: 'Iolani/Mililani winner vs. Kahuku/TBD winner, 7 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. HHSAA/New City Nissan Girls Division II Volleyball Championships. Fifth place: Hawaii Prep/Island School winner vs. Konawaena/Seabury Hall winner, 12:30 p.m. Third place: Le Jardin/Maryknoll loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Damien loser, 3:30 p.m. Final: Le Jardin/Maryknoll winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/Damien winner, 5 p.m. Matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division I tournament. Consolation: Mid-Pacific vs. 'Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. Makua Alii Wednesday Waipio 19, Zen 8 Lokahi 13, Yankees 11 Na Pueo 13, Kapuna Kane 11 Golden Eagles 13, P.H. Shipyard 1 Islanders 21, Makules 10 Aikane 22, Hawaiians 10 Action 17, Fat Katz 16 Ho'o Ikaika 22, Na Kahuna 8 Sons of Hawaii 15, Go Deep 3 Hui Ohana 11, Kool Katz 10 Bad Company 14, Firehouse 8 ILH Boys Varsity I Tournament Wednesday Punahou 14, 'Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Stryker Scales 4, Nicholas Davidson 2, Wyatt Williamson 2, Emile Labrador 2, Matai Loveman, Hayden Dikeman, Nicholas Johnston, Skyler Tjakes. Iol: Jacob Matsuda, Kai Kennedy. Kamehameha 10, Mid-Pacific 9. Goal scorers—KS: Konnor Chang 3, Daniel Ontai 3, Malchias Hibbard 2, Donovan Fong, Kaeo Andrade. MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Jordan Clifford 2, Dylan Morris 2, Rylind Bulter, Miles Sahetapy-Engel.