Teenager dies after going missing in water near Sand Island

A 17-year-old boy has died after going missing this morning in the water off Sand Island.

First responders today searched for a boater who went missing at around 11:30 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department reported. A male, described as being 17 or 18 years old, may have fallen off a moving, 21-foot boat near 4 Sand Island Access Road, the the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a news release.

The teenager didn’t surface, and others on the boat could not find him, the fire department said.

HFD, Honolulu Ocean Safety, the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Coast Guard coordinated a search for the 17-year-old via air and water. At around noon HFD divers began searching underwater because of low-visibility conditions.

At around 4:15 p.m. the teenager was found unresponsive and brought to shore, and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced his death.