comscore Editorial: Red Hill defueling begins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Red Hill defueling begins

  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group held a news conference Monday at the Fleet Logistics Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Shown are pipes that are connected to Red Hill.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Joint Task Force Red Hill military group held a news conference Monday at the Fleet Logistics Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Shown are pipes that are connected to Red Hill.

This week, the military began unpacking fuel from pipelines at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Waikiki streets getting more pedestrian-friendly; Naive notions, beliefs threaten our country; People with guns should display their licenses

Scroll Up