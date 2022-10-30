comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Oct. 30, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 30, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu resident Hugh Fraser discovered the Aloha Friday ­Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Friday Harbor, on Washington’s San Juan Island, in June. Photo by Vivian Fraser.

    Honolulu resident Hugh Fraser discovered the Aloha Friday ­Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Friday Harbor, on Washington’s San Juan Island, in June. Photo by Vivian Fraser.

  • Waikiki resident Gil Caminos was surprised to find an Aloha Poke restaurant just two doors down from his hotel in ­Barcelona, Spain, in July. Photo by Tricia Caminos.

    Waikiki resident Gil Caminos was surprised to find an Aloha Poke restaurant just two doors down from his hotel in ­Barcelona, Spain, in July. Photo by Tricia Caminos.

  • While on a July trip to visit family in Germany, Lauren Conching of Honolulu, right, and her daughter Lana Bode stopped at the Road to Aloha coffee shop in Celle. Photo by Lee Conching.

    While on a July trip to visit family in Germany, Lauren Conching of Honolulu, right, and her daughter Lana Bode stopped at the Road to Aloha coffee shop in Celle. Photo by Lee Conching.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
A road trip on Canada’s Gaspe Peninsula is best described as otherworldly

Scroll Up