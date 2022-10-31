comscore Hawaii’s public offices are not so public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s public offices are not so public

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The state is maintaining security checkpoints at state office buildings. In some cases the public just needs to show ID to get in, but in others you need an appointment. A guard sits at a security station at the Leiopapa a Kamehameha building.

    The state is maintaining security checkpoints at state office buildings. In some cases the public just needs to show ID to get in, but in others you need an appointment. A guard sits at a security station at the Leiopapa a Kamehameha building.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aric Oyado­mari, right, receives a wrist­band at a security station on the ground floor of the state Capitol where people must check in.

    Aric Oyado­mari, right, receives a wrist­band at a security station on the ground floor of the state Capitol where people must check in.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Kalanimoku Building, above, houses the offices for the Department of Accounting and General Services, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Office of Enterprise Technology Services. The ground-floor entrances have been locked with no notices to the public on how to enter the building. However, the public can enter through the subterranean parking lot.

    The Kalanimoku Building, above, houses the offices for the Department of Accounting and General Services, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Office of Enterprise Technology Services. The ground-floor entrances have been locked with no notices to the public on how to enter the building. However, the public can enter through the subterranean parking lot.

Visiting state government offices can be hard these days in Hawaii, where security guards, discouraging signs, locked doors and cordoned-off public parking are impeding access to services and information. Read more

