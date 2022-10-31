Hawaii’s public offices are not so public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state is maintaining security checkpoints at state office buildings. In some cases the public just needs to show ID to get in, but in others you need an appointment. A guard sits at a security station at the Leiopapa a Kamehameha building.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aric Oyadomari, right, receives a wristband at a security station on the ground floor of the state Capitol where people must check in.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Kalanimoku Building, above, houses the offices for the Department of Accounting and General Services, Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Office of Enterprise Technology Services. The ground-floor entrances have been locked with no notices to the public on how to enter the building. However, the public can enter through the subterranean parking lot.