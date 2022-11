Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing symbolizes autumn like warm, sweet squash. This recipe takes advantage of the appealing flavor of squash, but doesn’t make it overly sweet. It adds Swiss chard, onion and garlic to bring in the savory tones. For texture and color, add nuts and dried fruit. We don’t have the brisk weather in Hawaii, but we can still welcome autumn.

Roasted Autumn Squash

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash, substitute acorn, kabocha or delicata, skin peeled, cut into 1/2-inch half moons

• 1 sweet onion, sliced into 1/4-inch rings

• 2 cloves garlic

• 3 tablespoons neutral oil

• 1 tablespoon Everything but the Bagel spice, substitute any

mix of spices

• 1 bunch (about 2 cups) Swiss chard, substitute kale, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1/4 cup chopped pecans, substitute any nuts

• 1/4 cup dried sour cherries, cranberries or chopped dried apples

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line a large sheet pan with foil and mix squash with onions, garlic, oil, spices and just the chard stalks. Put in oven for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, mix and add Swiss chard leaves and nuts. Bake until squash is tender, about 15 minutes more. Remove from oven and add dried fruit and serve hot, room temperature or cold.

Makes 4-6 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.