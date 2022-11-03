comscore Bivalent booster uptake low as holidays near | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bivalent booster uptake low as holidays near

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

Hawaii’s average daily COVID-19 cases appear to be in a holding pattern as health officials continue to urge residents to get the updated bivalent boosters ahead of the holidays. Read more

Previous Story
Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan

Scroll Up