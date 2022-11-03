Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Arthur “Joe” Logan:
Honolulu’s police chief says the department must ensure training for concealed carry weapons licenses
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree