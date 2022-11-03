comscore Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Arthur “Joe” Logan: </strong> <em>Honolulu’s police chief says the department must ensure training for concealed carry weapons licenses </em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Arthur “Joe” Logan:

    Honolulu’s police chief says the department must ensure training for concealed carry weapons licenses

The Honolulu City Council is considering a draft law that would prohibit people from carrying guns in schools, hospitals, bars, government buildings, public transportation, and voting locations. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu City Council moves to ease building permit process

Scroll Up