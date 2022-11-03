Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council is considering a draft law that would prohibit people from carrying guns in schools, hospitals, bars, government buildings, public transportation, and voting locations. Read more

The Kauai Police Department will begin issuing concealed carry weapons licenses to gun owners this week, leaving Honolulu as the last county to finalize rules and process the 575 pending applications to carry a gun in public.

The Honolulu Police Department held a public hearing Oct. 4 on proposed changes to the Rules of the Chief of Police and collected oral and written testimony from more than 400 people. Police are working with the city Department of the Corporation Counsel to consider changes to reflect concerns that were raised. Rules are expected to be finalized soon, according to police.

The Hawaii Rifle Association expressed concern about the pace of the process in Honolulu and contends that the indefinite closure of the Koko Head Shooting Complex makes live-fire proficiency testing by HPD-authorized instructors almost impossible.

“There is literally no place to do the (live-fire proficiency) test and training for the new requirements that haven’t been given to the mayor yet,” Kainoa Kaku, president and director of the Hawaii Rifle Association, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for a proficiency test. But the additional training they want to require, that we don’t know what that training is because they don’t know what that curriculum is yet … (creates) further roadblocks.”

Maui has the best process for approving concealed weapons licenses, Kaku said, and HPD could have started issuing permits to Oahu applicants much earlier by following a similar process of requiring notarized proficiency tests by trained firearm instructors.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the Star-Advertiser that unlike Maui, Kauai and Hawaii counties, amending the Rules of the Chief of Police in Honolulu means following the protocols set out by county administrative laws, which require a public hearing and other steps.

The decision to put the licensing and training for concealed weapons on HPD and its chief was made about 40 years ago, Logan said, and he would like the ability to allow businesses that do firearm training to work with community members on the live-fire requirements and other training for applicants.

As it stands, HPD has the task of certifying the training and qualifications for concealed weapons licenses. The department is working to find the resources to review the 575 applications and the complete the entire process while also ensuring the rules are amended in accordance with all applicable policies and procedures, Logan said.

“I am in no way shape or form trying to prolong this process,” said Logan. “The other counties don’t have chief’s rules, administrative rules. Those are things out of my control.”

Logan said he believes in the Second Amendment and respects the U.S. Constitution, but also recognizes that people walking around Oahu with guns is new to the culture of Hawaii. Ensuring the rules and process are solid is critical to satisfying law-abiding firearm owners and maintaining public safety for the community.

The Honolulu City Council is considering a draft law that would prohibit people from carrying guns in schools, hospitals, bars, government buildings, public transportation, voting locations and other specified sites.

Logan met with Kaku and three other firearm advocates Oct. 25 to discuss concerns about the rule changes and the timing of licensing in Honolulu. Logan said he was grateful for the “awesome opportunity” to “listen to the people in the thick of it.”

“I took to heart a lot of what they are talking about,” said Logan.

The 17-page proposed amendment to Chapter 15 of the Rules of the Chief of Police is on HPD’s website and is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle &Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen that struck down a New York state law limiting who can have a permit to carry a pistol outside their home.

The high court ruling meant that police chiefs in Hawaii lost the discretion to deny a permit to carry a gun for law-abiding citizens who satisfy basic requirements put in place by each county.

Prior to the high court ruling, only four permits to carry a gun in public have been granted statewide in the past 22 years.

In August, Maui became the first county to issue concealed weapons licences in Hawaii and as of Oct. 28 has handed out 462 applications, issued 14 licenses and has 62 submitted applications pending.

“No issues or complications (with applications and issuance),” Alana Pico, Maui Police Department information and education specialist, told the Star-Advertiser.

Hawaii County was next to issue licenses, and as of Wednesday had received 79 applications, and handed out 19 licenses. The Hawaii Police Department is considering 60 applications.

Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado Jr. told the Star-Advertiser that applicants’ interactions with department staff have been “mostly positive.”

“Once the License to Carry Concealed Firearms application process was finalized and our department began accepting applications, staff reported only minor issues,” Bugado said. “The issue was mostly receiving incomplete applications. For example, not submitting the required two passport-sized photos or not initialing/signing a form as required. Applicants and recipients have for the most part been understanding of the application process for the license to carry a concealed firearm.”

The Kauai Police Department will begin issuing concealed weapons licenses this week with 39 applicants applying for 53 total licenses. Some applicants made more than one request.

“The main issues have been the time and attention necessary to revise forms, establish internal processes and equipment for the application and issuance of permits, and develop and deliver officer training related to law enforcement contact with legally armed individuals,” KPD Chief Todd G. Raybuck told the Star-Advertiser. “The chief’s office has not received direct feedback (about the process) from the applicants.”