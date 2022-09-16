Koko Head Shooting Complex temporarily closes due to staffing issues

The Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed beginning today due to staffing issues, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The closure at Oahu’s only public shooting range will remain in effect until a $300,000 berm renovation project to reinforce the back stop behind the northern targets is completed.

In July, a high-caliber bullet hit a dormant firearm slug within the northern berm that ricocheted into the window of a parked car. No injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, the city implemented a temporary caliber limit at the three north-facing firearm ranges in August. Only .22 long rifle caliber ammunition and firearms were allowed to discharge at the pistol, rifle and silhouette ranges to reduce the risk of ricochet.

The temporary limitation was put in place as a precautionary measure until berm renovation work is completed.

Crews will use about 3,000 cubic yards of dirt for the project that is scheduled to begin in October and slated to take a month to complete.

The city said repairs to the ranges’ overhanging roof will also be conducted to further restrict high-angle firearm shooting.

The berm renovation project is a short-term solution as the city looks into long-term solutions for berm maintenance.