A 19-year-old moped rider died after a motor vehicle crash on Kapiolani Boulevard Friday evening, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the collision at about 6:18 p.m. and “assisted with the pronouncement of death” of the man.

Honolulu police closed westbound lanes of Kapiolani from Hoawa to Paani streets and advised motorists to avoid the area, expect delays and use an alternate route.