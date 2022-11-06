Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 6, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Stephen Watanabe of Koloa, Kauai,
spotted some aloha while visiting Cologne, Germany, in June. Photo by Christine Watanabe.
Jenni Cooney, left, and Christine van Bergeijk of Honolulu stopped in front of the Ulupalakua Ranch sign while on a bicycle ride outside of Prineville, Ore., in May. Photo by Eric van Bergeijk.
Colleen Whitney of Honolulu found Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park in Ilwaco, Wash., in July. Photo by Gary Whitney.
Honolulu resident Leticia Diniega spotted a Waikiki clothing store in Sterling, Va.,
in May. Photo by Valda Tanodra.
On a summer trip to visit family, Jerry Rauckhorst of Hawaii Kai discovered the Hokulia shave ice stand in Medina, Ohio. “On a hot day, it was great to get an authentic-tasting shave ice.” Photo by Cheri Rauckhorst.