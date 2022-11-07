Letter: Investigate burning of plastic HI-5 bottles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My hats off to the state Health Department for monitoring the air quality of Hawaii and imposing fines for any violators (“Hawaii Health Department issues nearly $110K in fines for air pollution violations,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 1).

It seems that the state should also monitor the disposal of plastic HI-5 bottles on Oahu. They are being burned instead of being culled out of the system before getting incinerated.

It already has the funds to do so from the nickel fee that has been collected at the register. What’s the holdup?

Michael Nomura

Kailua

