Hawaii Health Department issues nearly $110K in fines for air pollution control permit violations

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined six entities, including several major companies and the U.S. military nearly $110,000 for air pollution control permit violations in the state.

These six entities have been issued notices of violations and orders, with the largest fine of $42,700 issued to Par Hawaii Refining LLC in Kapolei. DOH said all had the opportunity to request a hearing contesting their alleged violations and penalties.

“DOH ensures that companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho in a news release. “We will continue to hold companies accountable to protect public health and our environment.”

The following entities were issued notices and fines by DOH’s Clean Air Branch from June to September of this year for the following violations:

>> Road and Highway Builders, LLC, in Kapolei, Oahu, for not conducting 2018 and 2019 annual source performance tests on its 400 tons per hour portable drum mix asphalt plant. A fine of $6,900 has been paid.

>> Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, Oahu, for installing a boiler without a valid permit and submitting a late semi-annual monitoring report. A fine of $6,900 has been issued and MCBH has requested a hearing.

>> Hawaii Air National Guard at Pearl Harbor, Oahu, for exceeding its 12-month rolling limit of jet fuel and beginning construction or modification of its 3rd Low Observable Composite Repair Facility Bay without a valid air permit. A fine of $11,800 has been paid.

>> Hawaiian Cement at Camp 6, Puunene and Waikapu, Maui, for various air permit violations on their 653 tons per hour aggregate processing facility and 800 tons per hour portable crushing/screening plant. A fine of $13,300 has been paid.

>> Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., in Keaau on Hawaii island for various air permit violations on its boilers and diesel engine generators. A fine of $28,300 has been paid.

>> Par Hawaii Refining, LLC, in Kapolei, Oahu, for various air permit violations at its petroleum refinery, including failure to store petroleum liquids at the proper pressure. Par indicated that it would pay a fine of $42,700.

DOH said that in general, fines are assessed to remove any economic benefit a company may have gained by not complying with their permit requirements. The fines go into a revolving fund that helps prevent or minimize damage to the environment.