Letter: Islamophobia continues, Palestinians restricted

Cliff Halevi has painted a one-sided picture (“Kudos to Gov. David Ige for Hawaii-Israel agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). While it is true that anti- semitism is on the rise, Islamophobia has never abated.

Last winter, when Syrian refugees arrived at Poland’s borders, they were met with razor wire, guns and dogs, and denied entry. When Ukrainians (Europeans) arrived, the fences came down and arms were opened.

Why wouldn’t the Arabs reject the plan for two states in 1948? It meant giving up their land and displacing their populations, for the purpose of assuaging American and European guilt over their shameful conduct during World War II. When Jewish refugees begged to come to America, President Franklin Roosevelt accepted only a handful.

Palestinians are kept behind barbed wire and concrete walls, denied access to clean water, electricity, medicine and permission to travel — to name just a few restrictions. Israeli settlers, supported by the “democratic” state of Israel, regularly harass the villagers and then appropriate their land.

Looks like apartheid to me.

Felicity O. Yost

Kahala

