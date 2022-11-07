Letter: True peace comes from honest, dedicated effort

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read two articles regarding Israel. One fervently supported a longstanding Israeli position and other looked for some sort of justice for the populations of both Palestine and Hawaii (“Kudos to Gov. David Ige for Hawaii- Israel agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3; “Retract Hawaii’s partnership with Israel; air diverse opinions,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). Both articles described the parallels between the past and present, and the realities from very different perspectives. Both populations have rightful longstanding unresolved grievances.

Working honestly with adversaries toward achieving a lasting peace is a sign of a mature civilized society. And working with allies to disenfranchise a minority within its own traditional homeland is nothing but injustice. Tragically, every U.S. administration has supported successive Israeli governments and ignored Palestinian civil rights while claiming to be an honest broker.

I am fully aware that it is hard to undo the physical and political realities. But, in a civilized and a desired just world, we must not only support what is right but make every honest effort to foster true peace. If we make an honest, dedicated effort for peace, we can only succeed.

Birendra Singh Huja

Kahala

