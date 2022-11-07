comscore Hang glider crash victim was a Texas teenager
Hawaii News

Hang glider crash victim was a Texas teenager

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM A Honolulu police vehicle was parked Sunday at the road that leads to the area of Kaena Point State Park where a hang glider crashed Saturday, killing two people.

    ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Honolulu police vehicle was parked Sunday at the road that leads to the area of Kaena Point State Park where a hang glider crashed Saturday, killing two people.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is assisting the family of a 17-year-old male visitor who died along with the pilot when a powered hang glider crashed during a Saturday morning flight lesson at Kaena Point State Park on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Can I keep Hawaii rebate sent to deceased spouse?

Scroll Up