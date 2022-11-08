Hawaii voters overwhelmingly elect Josh Green as next governor

Josh Green will be inaugurated in December as Hawaii’s ninth governor following tonight’s landslide victory.

Lt. Gov. Green — soon to be temporarily known as Gov.-elect Green pending his swearing-in ceremony — was joined on the Democratic ticket by his lieutenant governor running mate Sylvia Luke, the outgoing chair of the House Finance Committee.

Green and Luke both received 67% of the votes following the first printout results.

Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser tonight: “I’m incredibly grateful for all of this support from across our state, but I don’t take it for granted and I’m going to work hard every day to earn it. Whether people cast a vote for me or not, I am going to work just as hard for them and their family. If these results hold up, I will work to bring us together and move Hawaii forward to take on our biggest challenges, including housing, homelessness, and making our state more affordable.”

The Green-Luke ticket shot out to an overwhelming lead of more than 2-to-1 over the Republican ticket of James “Duke” Aiona, a former deputy prosecutor, deputy corporation counsel and Circuit Court judge who created Hawaii’s “drug court” diversion program.

Aiona served two terms as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor and was attempting his third run to become governor.

He was joined on the Republican ticket by Seaula “Junior” Tupai Jr., a Hilo pastor and first-time candidate for state office.

