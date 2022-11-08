comscore Hawaii voters overwhelmingly elect Josh Green as next governor
Top News

Hawaii voters overwhelmingly elect Josh Green as next governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:31 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Josh Green greets supporters at the Hawaii Convention Center today.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Josh Green greets supporters at the Hawaii Convention Center today.

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Pictured is Josh Green and Sylvia Luke.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Pictured is Josh Green and Sylvia Luke.

Josh Green will be inaugurated in December as Hawaii’s ninth governor following tonight’s landslide victory.

Lt. Gov. Green — soon to be temporarily known as Gov.-elect Green pending his swearing-in ceremony — was joined on the Democratic ticket by his lieutenant governor running mate Sylvia Luke, the outgoing chair of the House Finance Committee.

Green and Luke both received 67% of the votes following the first printout results.

Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser tonight: “I’m incredibly grateful for all of this support from across our state, but I don’t take it for granted and I’m going to work hard every day to earn it. Whether people cast a vote for me or not, I am going to work just as hard for them and their family. If these results hold up, I will work to bring us together and move Hawaii forward to take on our biggest challenges, including housing, homelessness, and making our state more affordable.”

The Green-Luke ticket shot out to an overwhelming lead of more than 2-to-1 over the Republican ticket of James “Duke” Aiona, a former deputy prosecutor, deputy corporation counsel and Circuit Court judge who created Hawaii’s “drug court” diversion program.

Aiona served two terms as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor and was attempting his third run to become governor.

He was joined on the Republican ticket by Seaula “Junior” Tupai Jr., a Hilo pastor and first-time candidate for state office.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii General Election.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Skydiver, 58, who died on Maui identified as Wailuku man
Next Story
Incumbents Sharon Har, Gil Riviere defend legislative seats

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up