comscore Letter: Don’t let Navy repurpose Red Hill for other uses
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Don’t let Navy repurpose Red Hill for other uses

  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

The Navy’s proposal to use the Red Hill bulk fuel facility for other uses should be denied (“Navy wants to find alternative uses for Red Hill as part of its closure plan,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 2). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: State needs lab here to test water samples

Scroll Up