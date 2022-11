Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New restaurants are opening, while others are adding to their menus. Here are three spots I recently checked out. Read more

New restaurants are opening, while others are adding to their menus. Here are three spots I recently checked out.

A taste of paradise

Located in Waikiki, Paradise Jerky (2238 Lauula St.) is known for its premium beef jerky. The biz introduced two new flavors: smoked pepper and wafu (which is a lighter teriyaki flavor). These thin, crispy jerky chips are made using the best cuts of premium USDA choice Angus beef. Unwanted fat is trimmed away and the meat is precisely sliced, resulting in razor-thin strips. Bags cost $20, but you can get a kamaaina discount ($5 off) when you show your state ID.

Call 808-762-3983 or follow the biz on Instagram (@paradisejerkyhawaii).

Mangia!

Bocconcino Hawaii (978 Kawaiahao St.) recently opened in Kakaako. At this Italian deli, market and café, you can find fresh mozzarella, Italian paninis and Roman-style pizzas. Meats for the sandwiches are sliced fresh; popular paninis include Bolognese ($18), caprese ($15) and Romano ($16). Roman-style pizzas are made using a special blend of flours, high hydration levels and a long fermentation process, resulting in a light, airy crust.

Call 808-200-2830 or follow the biz on Instagram (@bocconcinohawaii).

Ireh’s new home

Ireh Restaurant, known for its Korean comfort food, recently opened on the ground floor of Azure Ala Moana (629 Keeaumoku St.). Grab-and-go items include kimbap and banchan, and the restaurant’s dine-in/takeout food menu boasts a wide variety. The restaurant features unique dishes like perilla soft tofu stew ($17.95) and seafood chlorella jook ($17.95). Popular dishes include kimchi pancakes ($18.95), Ireh chicken ($17.95), braised kalbi with rice ($19.95) and tteokbokki with chewy noodles ($17.95). There are many vegetarian-friendly options like vegetable bibimbap ($18.95). Customer parking is free on the third floor of the building.

Call 808-943-6000 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ireh_at_azure).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).