Letter: Rubber particles from tires wash into ocean

Recent letter writers have decried the use of plastics in roadway materials as ultimately polluting the ocean environment (“Paving with plastic will cause ocean pollution,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 21).

How about the tons and tons of minute rubber particles from worn-out car tires accumulating on the roadways, which then get washed down the street drains, and ultimately flushed out to sea, thus polluting the ocean environment?

Ed Kuba

Kapahulu

