Paving with plastic will cause ocean pollution

Recycling plastic waste in asphalt for roads does not seem like a good idea (“Hawaii Department of Transportation testing asphalt mixes designed to improve pavement, environment,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

As a commuter cyclist, I see and feel the wear and tear on our roads, which includes the breakup of the aggregates from the petroleum-based binder. Those aggregates tend to accumulate on the road shoulders and wash into storm drains.

Now imagine if, instead of mineral- based gravel, those aggregates were bits of plastic. Once in our storm drains, they would end up in the ocean. And if they break down into smaller pieces during road wear, i.e., become microplastics, they can enter the food chain that ultimately includes us.

If these likely pathways of pollution are not being studied as we try incorporating plastics in asphalt in Hawaii, they should be. The real solution to plastic pollution is to stop using it in disposable products.

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

Proud of our military serving in Hawaii

Over the last 80 years since World War II, when Hawaii was attacked and the world was in heartbreaking peril, military members always were so very valued and appreciated here in Hawaii.

Even though the last year unfortunately has brought complaints about water quality and bombing-exercise concerns from the community, I am still so very proud of all of the amazing military members from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard who all valiantly serve their country and daily risk their life with honor to defend the freedoms that we all enjoy here and around the world.

John Burns

Wahiawa

City audit needed now to avoid DPP coverup

How quickly we forget.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) Director Dean Uchida and Danette Maruyama, the city’s former deputy managing director who was installed as DPP’s chief innovation strategist in January, are no longer in their jobs.

A former DPP employee admitted to taking bribes (“Former top city building plans examiner admits to taking bribes to expedite permits,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 18).

A City Council committee postponed an audit of DPP (“Honolulu City Council committee postpones audit of planning department,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 19). Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram recommended the Council not initiate an audit on the department.

Didn’t the former head of the city Corporation Counsel recommend the severance pay deal for the retiring police chief? How did that go?

To the City Council: Good leadership and good governance requires distinguishing what is right and wrong, then standing by your convictions.

This delay merely allows more time to hide the dust of corruption under the carpet and to set up the window dressing.

Randall Hew

Kailua

Speed humps can stop accidents near schools

I am so happy that road workers are putting speed humps/bumps in school zones. I taught at Kailua High School for 27 years and watched people speed past the crosswalk on the Pali Highway. I saw many close misses of our students in the crosswalk.

More than 35 years ago, a math teacher was walking home and was killed by a car that was speeding when it went up on the sidewalk.

The speed humps/bumps are the only way people will slow down and not drive at 40-50 miles per hour like they are still coming down the Pali Highway.

I think it all started following all the pedestrian deaths on North King Street, with kupuna in the crosswalks. Thank you for planning ahead and getting the funding.

Todd Hendricks

Kailua

Ige had 8 years to make Aloha Stadium decision

Hawaii has a short memory if it doesn’t remember the frightful 38 minutes when the head of the state forgot his password, leaving the state under an incoming-missile chaos (“After false missile alarm, Ige couldn’t log on to Twitter,” Star-Advertiser, Breaking News, Jan. 22, 2018).

Now after having eight years to address the rusty Aloha Stadium, some people think that he’s going to make a Hail Mary pass (“Gov. David Ige meets with Stadium Authority ahead of announcing his new direction for project,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11).

No one can make this up!

Carolyn Martinez Golojuch

Kapolei

