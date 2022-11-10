comscore Playwright Lee Cataluna to hold book signing
Features

Playwright Lee Cataluna to hold book signing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii author and playwright Lee Cataluna will read and sign her new book, “Flowers of Hawai‘i and Other Plays,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at da Shop: books + curiosities in Kaimuki. Read more

Previous Story
Made in Hawaii event returns to Ala Moana

Scroll Up