How the Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cooper Legas has five of Utah State’s 14 interceptions this season. Only Texas Tech has thrown more picks.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Brayden Schager is coming off a career-high 49 rushing yards last week against Fresno State. His previous high was 17 against Western Kentucky.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree