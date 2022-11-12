Letter: Public safety isn’t what it used to be

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a public safety advocate, I’m disappointed at how much Hawaii has changed since Earl Derr Biggers wrote, “The House Without A Key.” Read more

I wonder if my Kuliouou neighbors feel safer knowing that armed guards are protecting the Pelosi family following their home invasion.

I wonder why 500 Oahu residents would apply for concealed-carry permits (“Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3).

I don’t know how to interpret the story about lead in the water at our elementary schools (“Majority of Hawaii elementary schools test positive for lead in drinking water,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 30).

Is the Star-Advertiser suggesting we close elementary schools as we have Oahu’s only public shooting range after high levels of lead were detected in blood samples of range workers? Has the cause been identified?

Public safety has come a long way since “The House Without A Key” was published in 1925. The five security cameras in my neighbor’s garage is not progress.

Kevin J. Mulkern

Kuliouou

