Letter: Red Hill tanks should be filled with clean sand

The public cannot be blamed for not trusting the U.S. Navy regarding the shutdown of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

In the latest gambit, the Navy wants to maintain the 20-tank site for some future use (“Revival of Red Hill fueling operations feared,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10). If the Navy really is sincere about permanently shutting down the underground fuel storage tanks and saving the Honolulu aquifer forever, the answer is simple and direct.

After the 20 fuel tanks have been emptied and cleaned, simply refill them all with clean sand.

John Shockley

Makakilo

