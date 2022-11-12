Road sweep of UC Irvine is Rainbow Wahine’s eighth straight win

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede put away 14 kills and outside hitter Riley Wagoner added 13 and the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team swept UC Irvine in today’s Big West match at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

Wagoner’s final kill came on match point after her attack was initially ruled to have hit the antenna for a UC Irvine point. UH coach Robyn Ah Mow issued a challenge and the call was overturned, with the ball going off the Anteaters’ block to close out UH’s 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 victory.

Igiede was in on six blocks and libero Tayli Ikenaga posted 16 digs as UH (18-6, 15-1 BWC) won its eighth straight overall and posted its fourth sweep in a row to remain alone in first place in the conference standings.

After an efficient performance in Friday’s sweep at UC San Diego, the Rainbow Wahine traded errors and runs with the host Anteaters in the first set of today’s match.

UH went on an 8-1 run, including a Kate Lang ace, to take a 12-5 lead. UC Irvine answered with a 7-1 surge followed by four-point runs for both teams. UC Irvine moved ahead at 22-21 and again at 23-22 on kills from Onye Ofoegbu. UH tied it up on a UCI ball-handling error and Wagoner gave UH set point. The Wahine then took the set on UCI’s ninth error of the set.

Igiede opened the second set with two kills and a block and the Wahine remained in command the rest of the way to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

UH and UC Irvine played to an 18-18 tie in the third set before UH closed the match with a 7-2 run, with Igiede and Wagoner contributing three kills each in the final surge.

Ofoegbu led UC Irvine (16-10, 9-7) with 11 kills. The Anteaters committed 22 attack errors and hit .090 to UH’s .222.

UH returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for its final homestand of the regular season. The Rainbow Wahine face Cal Poly on Friday and take on CSU Bakersfield on senior night on Nov. 20.