Hawaii News

Oahu problem properties owe $130 million in building fines to city

  • By Ashley Mizuo Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The owners of 1581 Murphy St. in Kalihi have the highest amount in fines against their property — $15.8 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners.

    The owners of 1581 Murphy St. in Kalihi have the highest amount in fines against their property — $15.8 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners.

The city is owed over $130 million for building violations involving Oahu properties with outstanding fines over $100,000, according to Department of Planning and Permitting data. Read more

