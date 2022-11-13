comscore Dave Reardon: It’s difficult to compliment Hawaii’s complementary football
Sports

Dave Reardon: It’s difficult to compliment Hawaii’s complementary football

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looks to pass against the Utah State Aggies during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looks to pass against the Utah State Aggies during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) embraces wide receiver Jonah Panoke (1) after a touchdown pass against the Utah State Aggies during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) embraces wide receiver Jonah Panoke (1) after a touchdown pass against the Utah State Aggies during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii tight end Jordan Murray tries to make a catch in the end zone over Utah State cornerback Andre Grayson.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii tight end Jordan Murray tries to make a catch in the end zone over Utah State cornerback Andre Grayson.

The best thing you can say about the University of Hawaii football team Saturday against Utah State is that the Rainbow Warriors did not give up in their 41-34 loss that was never really that close. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Nov. 12, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 13, 2022

Scroll Up