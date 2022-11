Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro knows the patience of construction projects.

In 2010, Pacific University decided to revive its football program after an 18-year hiatus. Yoro, who was Montana Western’s linebackers coach, was hired as the Boxers’ defensive coordinator.

“Pacific started a program with 120 freshmen,” Yoro recalled of the private school in Forest Grove, Ore.

The Boxers went 0-10 in 2010, then won once the following year. But two years later, with Yoro adding the assistant head coach’s title, the Boxers went 7-3.

The Rainbow Warriors also are going through growing pains in their first season with Timmy Chang as head coach and Yoro as defensive coordinator. Despite suffering their fourth loss in a row on Saturday, the Warriors had one of their best defensive performances.

Two defensive breakdowns led to touchdown throws of 68 and 35 yards, but the Warriors otherwise played sound defense. After allowing 300 yards in the first half, the Warriors relinquished 74 after the intermission. Utah State had four three-and-out drives in the second half.

“The foundation is being set,” Yoro said.

The Warriors are 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the Mountain West. But four league losses have been by one-possession margins. After losing nine starters from last year’s defense, the Warriors will have a significant carryover into next season. Safeties Meki Pei and Peter Manuma and cornerbacks Virdel Edwards II and JoJo Forest are set to return. Nickelback Malik Hausman is petitioning for another year.

Logan Taylor, who is averaging 13.3 tackles in four starts, and Isaiah Tufaga, who has been sidelined with an injury, will be back as super seniors in 2023. Riley Wilson, who moved from safety to linebacker, is viewed as a potential pass-rushing option.

Yoro admitted to the stress of the season’s struggles.

“I’m coordinating again, and a lot of things fall on my head,” he said. “But I’ve never enjoyed coaching a group more than I’ve enjoyed coaching this group. … These kids play their (hearts) out. They don’t quit.”

The Warriors’ offense had some breakdowns against Utah State, with one of the three interceptions run back for a touchdown after a receiver broke a route too early. But the Warriors rolled up a season-high 541 yards. Quarterback Brayden Schager’s 306 passing yards was the most of his 24-game UH career.

Chang praised Schager’s ability to throw back to the wide side of the formation, as well as receivers Jonah Panoke, Zion Bowens and Jalen Walthall gaining the advantage on so-called 50-50 balls. Panoke, who was medically cleared to play, was restricted to being used only in the first half.

Of Schager adjusting to run-and-shoot concepts implemented six weeks ago, Chang said: “He’s starting to understand all these throws we need to make. He’s got to go through the growing. He’s tough. He’s a tough kid who’s right for this program. We’ve got to keep molding him into a leader.”