Letter: Give voters incentives to cast their ballots

I am saddened by the low voting turnout again (“Voter apathy reaches record in Hawaii’s general election,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 12). Not even half of all registered voters mailed back their ballots.

I think our state Office of Elections should provide an “I Voted” sticker somehow, like they did a long time ago when we voted at polling places. In the past, we were able to take that “I Voted” sticker as evidence to merchants or theaters and get discounts because we did our civic duty. Something has to be done to change this sad situation.

Vera Arita

Mililani

