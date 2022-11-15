comscore Letter: Give voters incentives to cast their ballots
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Give voters incentives to cast their ballots

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am saddened by the low voting turnout again (“Voter apathy reaches record in Hawaii’s general election,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 12). Not even half of all registered voters mailed back their ballots. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: We need housing, not more hotel development

Scroll Up