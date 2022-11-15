A creole-seasoned side dish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When retired Honolulu attorney Robert Godbey and his wife Ellen Godbey Carson would stage large get-togethers for 100 guests, his Cajun red beans and rice was always on the menu. Godbey, who grew up in East Texas, says the New Orleans-style dish was a staple there. With inexpensive beans and rice, it was traditionally a good main or side dish. His creamy adaptation comes with a kick: three kinds of meats (bacon, loose sausage and link sausage) and many vegetables. He prefers the gourmet red beans from Rancho Gordo, but says the grocery store small red beans would do just fine.

“It is a very forgiving recipe as you can substitute ingredients and it still tastes good,” he says.

Vegetables include red and green onions, parsley, green peppers and garlic. What elevates this recipe are the spices of Creole seasoning (like Tony Chachere’s), cayenne, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, oregano, thyme and smoked paprika. It is not a tricky recipe, but it does take planning to soak the beans overnight and simmer them for hours to bring out the flavorings. Godbey recommends cooking it a day ahead as the refrigerated beans warm up to create the best texture and flavor.

Cajun Red Beans and Rice

Ingredients:

• 1 pound dried small red beans, soaked overnight, substitute kidney beans

• 1/2 pound bacon, cut into strips, substitute salt pork

• 2 quarts low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock, substitute water

• 3 cups chopped red onions

• 1 bunch green onions, chopped

• 1/2 cup tomato sauce

• 1 cup parsley, chopped

• 1 cup chopped green bell pepper

• 2 large cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning, substitute salt

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon cayenne

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 3 generous dashes Tabasco sauce

• 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 pound bulk sausage, crumbled and browned

• 1 pound link sausage, cut into rounds and browned

• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

• 3 cups raw long-grain rice, cooked

Directions:

Pick through beans for any debris. Cover beans with water and soak overnight. In a large pot, cook drained beans, bacon and broth on low heat for at least 45 minutes. Add onions, tomato sauce, parsley, bell pepper, garlic, Creole seasoning, Worcestershire, cayenne, pepper, Tabasco, oregano and thyme. Cook on medium-low heat uncovered for 1 hour. Add sausages and paprika; continue cooking for 45 more minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve immediately over cooked long-grain rice. For better texture, cool and refrigerate overnight. Simmer to reheat.