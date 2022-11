Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether it’s salmon, sashimi or sushi, I love eating seafood. Below are some recent favorites of mine.

Happy hour deals

Ahi and Vegetable’s Dillingham store (1210 Dillingham Blvd.) in Kapalama Shopping Center recently launched a new happy hour menu, available daily from 2 to 6 p.m. for dine-in only. Feast on a variety of discounted items like chicken karaage ($7), hamachi kama ($7), Maui onion salmon (five pieces for $10) and more. Two-piece nigiri sushi specials include unagi ($4), spicy ahi gunkan ($3) and ikura ($7). You can also enjoy $5 pints and $12 pitchers.

Call 808-845-3500 or follow the biz on Instagram (@ahiandvegetable).

A Hidden Omakase

Atsushi, located in Waterfront Plaza (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2F), offers a lunch omakase Tuesdays-Saturdays with two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The business, formerly located in Ohana Hale Marketplace, opened in Kakaako in September. The omakase costs approximately $150 per person and features 12-13 courses; the menu changes depending on what’s in season. A recent lunch omakase included dishes like Kona kampachi with yuzu, scallop with Himalayan salt and yuzu zest, shirako, toro aburi, and wagyu loco moco with Miyazaki A5 wagyu, quail egg and beef fried rice.

Call 808-358-4593 or follow the biz on Instagram (@atsushibv).

A new poke shop

Monarch Seafood (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy.) just opened in Pearl Kai Shopping Center. The store is run by chef/owner Adam Gilbert (of former Plantation Tavern in Kapolei).

The business offers a variety of poke, ranging from spicy and shoyu ahi to California and tako, along with gourmet plates with local flavor. Enjoy customer favorites like ahi poke nachos with wonton chips (market price), fried ahi belly with a spicy tomato sauce (market price), kalua pig cabbage and onion ($17), miso-braised pork belly ($16) and Sunny’s shrimp ($25). The latter features head-on Kauai shrimp in a sauce made with crab roe, coconut milk, shallots and garlic, and it’s served with green papaya. All plates come with your choice of white, brown or dirty (garlic) rice and a Kahumana organic green salad with calamansi, papaya seed or lemon miso vinaigrette.

Call 808-762-3232 or visit monarchpoke.com.

