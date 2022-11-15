USDA awards Hawaii $1.3M for 4 local food projects

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded almost $1.3 million to four local food projects in Hawaii, a news release from U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono’s office said.

The funds will support projects helping local farmers and increasing access to locally grown food by the Hawaii Good Food Alliance, the Olohana Foundation, the Common Ground Collective and Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services.

Hawaii Good Food Alliance received $473,935 to increase the capacity of six local for-profit food hubs within the Hawaii Food Hub Hui. The hubs, on Oahu and statewide, consolidate produce from numerous small farmers to streamline and expand distribution.

They come in all stages of maturity: Some need more space or another truck; some need a whole new facility. With the USDA’s grant money, the six hubs will be able to seek reimbursement for supplies, equipment and staffing.

“It’s really about what can best help expand your business,” Hawaii Good Food Alliance Executive Director Harmonee Williams said. “Food hubs really enable the small farmers to have an easy market, and the majority of farmers in Hawaii are small farmers.”

Williams said the funds became available Sept. 30.

Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services received $248,257.63. It operates the Roots Food Hub Online project and will use the grant to create an online marketplace for local farmers to reach a wider customer base.

Common Ground Collective, a Maui nonprofit that works to decrease reliance on imported food, received $437,668 to provide distribution assistance to new growers and develop the capacity of local food businesses.

The Olohana Foundation, on Hawaii island, will use its $101,491.63 grant to help about 33 local fruit farmers create new products to distribute to the local food bank and farmers market. The foundation “recently acquired legacy industrial juicing equipment which we wish to put into operation once again,” a USDA document said. Olohana is aiming to reduce on-farm food waste and increase the value of farmers’ crops while improving aggregation, processing and distribution methods.

“This funding and these projects are crucial as Hawaii works to reduce our reliance on imported goods,” Hirono said in a Monday news release about the funds. The senator did not play an active role in securing these grants, George Flynn, a spokesperson for Hirono, said.

“I’ll continue working to help ensure our local farmers have the resources and support to widely distribute their goods, and communities can access healthy, fresh, locally grown produce,” Hirono said in the release.

The money comes through a USDA initiative called the Local Food Promotion Program, which awarded a total of $31.8 million in fiscal year 2022 to 94 projects, the release said.

Two of those projects, based on the mainland, received $334,542.04 for work that will touch the islands.

Researchers at Arizona State University received $95,290.04 to study the economic feasibility of traditional native Hawaiian aquaculture in the islands, the USDA document shows. The researchers aim to determine which fish species are most likely to sell and how to better develop the supply chain.

The Conservation International Foundation in Virginia received $239,252 for a project that aims to reduce seafood waste by making “value-added seafood products” with unwanted byproducts in Hawaii.