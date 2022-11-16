Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Online privacy wins against Google Today Updated 7:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Even though privacy is a rare thing in today’s tech- connected world, there still should be an expectation of privacy if users set their settings explicitly for such. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Even though privacy is a rare thing in today’s tech- connected world, there still should be an expectation of privacy if users set their settings explicitly for such. So it’s gratifying that Hawaii is part of a victorious 40-state lawsuit against search giant Google — receiving $4.7 million of $391.5 million total, in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history. Essentially, the states’ investigation validated findings in a 2018 Associated Press report that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they’d opted out of tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history.” Let’s hope the problems have since been fixed, as Google claims. Previous Story Letter: Hotels boom while local Airbnb hosts struggle