Editorial: Break costly cycle of Department of Planning and Permitting violations
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The owners of 1581 Murphy St. in Kalihi have the highest amount in fines against their property — $15.8 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree