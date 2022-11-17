comscore Editorial: Break costly cycle of Department of Planning and Permitting violations
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Break costly cycle of Department of Planning and Permitting violations

  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The owners of 1581 Murphy St. in Kalihi have the highest amount in fines against their property — $15.8 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The owners of 1581 Murphy St. in Kalihi have the highest amount in fines against their property — $15.8 million. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser was unable to contact the owners.

By any measure, $130 million is a massive chunk of money, and it’s money that the city can ill afford to relinquish, but instead, should be avidly pursuing. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Cannabis revenues can be significant

Scroll Up