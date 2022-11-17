comscore Jury finds state not liable for alleged women’s prison sex assaults
Jury finds state not liable for alleged women’s prison sex assaults

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Women’s Community Correctional Center

    Women’s Community Correctional Center

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Plaintiffs hugged after leaving federal court Wednesday following the verdict in the civil case accusing the state of negligence in allowing at least 53 alleged sexual assaults of female inmates by guards at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

    Plaintiffs hugged after leaving federal court Wednesday following the verdict in the civil case accusing the state of negligence in allowing at least 53 alleged sexual assaults of female inmates by guards at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

A federal jury on Wednesday returned a verdict finding that the state and a former warden of the women’s prison in Kailua are not liable for alleged sexual assaults committed by guards against six inmates between 2013 and 2016. Read more

