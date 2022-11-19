Letter: Law enforcement deserves our thanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I agree with Janet Barnes regarding our law enforcement people (“Show respect, thanks for law enforcement,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 18). Read more

I agree with Janet Barnes regarding our law enforcement people (“Show respect, thanks for law enforcement,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 18).

There’s a shortage of law enforcement officers, as it’s often thankless work. I’m grateful they’re there and always do thank them.

From the Hibiscus Drive situation a couple of years ago, to people speeding in stolen cars and acting unpredictably (often on meth), law officers just don’t know what each day will bring. A heart-felt mahalo.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter