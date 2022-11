Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 1-2

6:40 p.m. today

Like in the Korean folktale Shimchung, where the heroine sacrifices herself for her blind father, later to be blessed by the god of the sea, the heroine of this tale survives a near-drowning and carries on with the help of others. Poong-do loses the ability to see color from the shock of losing his father, while Chung-yi has eyes that see minute details of colors.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do and Chung-yi have a run-in when Poong-do mistakes Chung-yi as his stalker. Poong-do, who normally can see only black and white, sees Chung-yi in a yellow outfit. It seems she is the only person he can see in color, and he is baffled. Chung-yi is devastated seeing Shi-joon professing his love for Ji-na.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 25-26

6:45 p.m. Monday

Young Hee cooks for her family, and she tells Sang Jin her decision. Young Hee takes the chef’s test. She tells Su Cheol she wants to live again with Jung Hyo’s help. Sang Jin refuses to give Young Hee a divorce.

Episodes 27-28

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Sang Jin goes to Ok Ja’s and gets into a brawl with Ok Ja’s stepchildren. Se Young steps up for Sang Jin. Min Soo and Young Hee argue with each other like they’re family. Su Cheol faces Yeon Ji. Jung Hyo musters up the courage to squarely face rumors.

“Secret House”

Episodes 33-34

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sook-jin kidnaps Seol to blackmail Ji-hwan. Ji-hwan finds out Sook-jin was behind the kidnapping. While persuading Tae-hee not to marry Ji-hwan, Joo-hong tells her the truth about Seol. Ji-hwan is arrested. Tae-hyung’s lie has been exposed.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jin orders Tae-hee taken by Yang Man-soo. Tae-hyung becomes an assemblyman. To everyone’s shock, Ji-hwan rescues Tae-hee and brings her home. Ji-hwan and Tae-hee register their marriage. Sook-jin and Tae-hyung scheme again to get rid of Ji-wan.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 9

7:50 p.m. Friday

Junyeong acknowledges his relationship with Yoona. Undeterred, No Eul continues his documentary. Eunsoo feels threatened by Jun Yeong’s presence. No Eul hears of Jun Yeong’s accident. No Eul agrees to give Junyeong a chance.

Episode 10

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Junyeong lets Yeongok know that he is disappointed about her not showing up to the event. Jungeun remembers the accident while talking to her father. No Eul sees Assemblyman Choi and steps on the gas pedal.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.