comscore Local activists deliver water to Kapilina residents affected by Red Hill
Hawaii News

Local activists deliver water to Kapilina residents affected by Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Finau Samoa, center, picked up water Saturday at the entrance to Kapilina Beach Homes.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Finau Samoa, center, picked up water Saturday at the entrance to Kapilina Beach Homes.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteers handed out water Saturday near Kapilina Beach Homes.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteers handed out water Saturday near Kapilina Beach Homes.

The mutual aid effort began Christmas Day when community members rallied together to deliver water, toys and other goods to Kapilina residents affected by the Red Hill crisis. Read more

Previous Story
New app created by University of Hawaii staff helps fight twolined spittlebug

Scroll Up