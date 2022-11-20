Dave Reardon: The night and some breaks finally go way of the Warriors
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UNLV running back Aidan Robbins gets around Hawaii defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson breaks downfield on the way to a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the fourth quarter.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree