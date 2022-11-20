Hawaii football team leaving home as winners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a wet and windy Saturday night, the University of Hawaii football team weathered all UNLV — and Mother Nature — could distribute for a 31-25 victory. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors survived two late turnovers to produce a straight-from-the-heart tribute to 20 seniors playing their final game at the Ching Complex. UH closes the regular season with this coming Saturday’s road game against San Jose State.

“This was for the seniors,” said sophomore quarterback Brayden Schager, who was 16-for-27 for 202 yards and three touchdowns. “That’s what we’ve been preaching all week, to play for these seniors. I’m so happy we got the win for them. To see their smiles was so great.”

Three seniors — Zion Bowens, Jordan Murray and Dedrick Parson — contributed to the success of the farewell party.

Bowens and Schager collaborated on a 55-yard scoring pass with 1:01 left in the third quarter to give the Warriors a 21-16 lead they would not relinquish.

“We had that play call in our game plan all year,” Bowens said of the skinny post. “We had to execute. The fact my family came out here (from Long Beach, Calif.) and I was able to score a touchdown and get the win is awesome.”

After every practice, Schager and Bowens would remain, working on routes of all distances, especially that deep ball. “We’re the last ones at practice — every single practice, working on that same throw,” Schager said. “It’s crazy. He helps me out when he’s running by people. And I was able to put (that pass) on him.”

Early in the fourth quarter, UNLV’s Doug Brumfield threw a pass that ricocheted off wideout Jeff Weimer. Weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor caught the pop-up at the UNLV 31 for his first interception in three UH seasons.

We talk about getting to the ball,” Taylor said of the Warriors’ swarm mentality. “The more population around the ball, good things happen.”

Five plays later, Matthew Shipley’s field goal from 31 yards widened the margin to 24-16.

The Rebels then drove to the UH 26, from where Daniel Gutierrez attempted to score his fourth field goal of the night. But the power-legged kicker known as “Daniel Boom” hit a 44-yard drive that struck the left upright and then glanced off the front of the crossbar. It was Gutierrez’s first miss of the season.

On UH’s ensuing possession, rush end Adam Plant Jr. stormed from Schager’s left side and knocked the football free from the quarterback’s grip. Outside linebacker Elijah Shelton scooped the loose ball and ran 3 yards for a touchdown to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 24-22 with 8:13 to play. The conversion pass did not connect.

Gutierrez’s ensuing squib hit off UH tight end Murray, who then pounced on the football at the 50. Tylan Hines raced 39 yards but fumbled on the next play.

The Warriors did not blame the fumbles on the rain. “There are no excuses in football,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “There are none. We’ve got to squeeze the football a little tighter, and make sure we take care of the ball.”

The Rebels’ next drive stalled at their 45 when safety Peter Manuma broke up a fourth-down pass. The Warriors cashed in on Parson’s three consecutive rushes — the third covering 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Rebels drove to the UH 22. But on third-and-5, the Rebels decided to attempt the field goal. Gutierrez’s 40-yard field goal cut the gap to 31-25 with 1:43 to play.

Once again, Gutierrez set up for an onside kick. This time, he chopped a crossing kick that Murray, playing a few yards behind the front line, secured with 1:08, all but ending the drama.

Murray, who transferred from Missouri State, has had an uneven season as a tight end and receiver. “He’s had some struggles, but at the end of the day, we knew we could count on him,” said Thomas Sheffield, who coordinates UH’s special teams. “He prepared all week for (onside kicks), and it paid off.”

Murray said: “Our coaching staff talks about adding value. That was my job for those two (onside) plays I had to contribute. Coach Sheff did a good job of putting us in position for these two plays. All I had to do was my part.”

By ending a four-game losing streak, the Warriors improved to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West in Chang’s initial season as head coach. The Warriors reclaimed the Island Showdown Trophy.

“It’s been an honor to play on this field with these guys,” said tight end Caleb Phillips, who caught an 11-yard scoring pass.

Phillips entered the transfer portal in 2021 after earning a degree at Stanford. After playing linebacker for the Cardinal, he joined the Warriors as a tight end, a position he had not played since high school. “I’m super lucky to be on this team, super blessed,” Phillips said.

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro said the night belonged to Phillips and the other seniors. “Such a blessing for them to go out like this,” Yoro said. “They’ve gone through so much, and stuck with us. They come ready to practice and play every single week.”