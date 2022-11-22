Letter: Some officers should get COVID-19 hazard pay

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The debate between the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) and the city over additional hazard pay for our Honolulu police officers during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important one (“Union seeks pandemic hazard pay for police officers,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20).

HPD officers may very well have routine hazard pay already incorporated in their base salary, but operating in the COVID environment and having contact with so many potential COVID transmitters was inherently more dangerous than “normal” routine public interactions.

I wholeheartedly support that temporary pay increase. However, 25% may be debatable. Additionally, would that pay increase apply only to officers who routinely worked in public places or would it include all HPD officers?

I would not support those officers who were not put at risk. Lastly, let us not forget the hardworking and courageous emergency medical services personnel who operate in the same environment. They deserve equal treatment.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

