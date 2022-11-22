Letter: Transparent process to preserve Haiku Stairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you for your terrific article on the Haiku Stairs (“City’s work to remove Haiku Stairs delayed,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 20).

The community’s concerns are valid, but the city’s shortsighted demolition plans will not address them. The about-face from City Hall is suspect. Let there be an open, transparent process with all stakeholders to figure out how to keep this unique treasure and maintain the peace.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs are willing to take over the management, upkeep, security and liability of the stairs. If the city is unwilling or unable to participate in a transparent process to figure this out, it should wash its hands of it and turn the whole kit-and-kaboodle over to the Friends.

Jill Edelman

Aina Haina

