Filipino favorites

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Nov. 22, 2022

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    It’s a fiesta!

    Da Adobo Fiesta plate ($22) with adobo fried rice, lechon kawali, fried chicken wings, lumpia, steak and garlic shrimp

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Adobo fried rice with lechon kawali ($17)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Owner Ferdinand “Bong” Bumanglag

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Steak and pork lumpia ($17)

Opening a food truck named “Adobo Kitchen” was a long time coming for business owner Ferdinand “Bong” Bumanglag. Read more

