Filipino favorites
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Nov. 22, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
It’s a fiesta!
Da Adobo Fiesta plate ($22) with adobo fried rice, lechon kawali, fried chicken wings, lumpia, steak and garlic shrimp
PHOTO BY
KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Adobo fried rice with lechon kawali ($17)
PHOTO BY
KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Owner Ferdinand “Bong” Bumanglag
-
PHOTO BY
KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Steak and pork lumpia ($17)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree