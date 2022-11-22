comscore Hawaii ranks last in nation for early lung cancer diagnosis
Hawaii News

Hawaii ranks last in nation for early lung cancer diagnosis

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Hawaii once again ranks last in the nation for early­-stage diagnosis for lung cancer, according to a recently released report from the American Lung Association. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Elaine Panlilio and Joan Gachuhi

Scroll Up