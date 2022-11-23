Letter: Don’t impose religious beliefs on everyone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

That “history … argues against gay marriage” is no justification for banning same-sex marriage today (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 21). Read more

That “history … argues against gay marriage” is no justification for banning same-sex marriage today (“Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 21). At one time, everyone thought the world was flat, so should we continue believing that historical “fact”?

I will continue to respect letter writer Melvin Partido Sr.’s religion if he will stop shoving his biblical beliefs down our throats. Please remember that our country is governed by our Constitution and the rule of law, not by the Bible, and one of our unalienable rights is the pursuit of happiness.

Life is short, so please stop proselytizing, keep your religious beliefs to yourself and let the rest of us live our lives as we see fit.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter