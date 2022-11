Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So many things to do, so little time. But do it must, as the Navy forges ahead to remedy the myriad problems caused by its Red Hill fuel-water contamination.

Swift and safe defueling of the massive 20 tanks, then closure of the World War II-era facility. Addressing health effects of those who used the tainted water, which now includes a Red Hill clinic being planned to evaluate and treat ailments.

And, full Navy participation, currently missing, as state and federal environmental regulators devise an action plan for remediating fuel contamination caused by the Red Hill operation — and that must involve full disclosure of the facility’s history of fuel leaks.