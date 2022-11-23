comscore Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized
Hawaii News

Rules for concealed-carry weapon license are finalized

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • PETER BOYLAN / PBOYLAN@STARADVERTISER.COM Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks at a news conference held at the Honolulu Police Department’s Alapai headquarters.

    PETER BOYLAN / PBOYLAN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan speaks at a news conference held at the Honolulu Police Department’s Alapai headquarters.

Honolulu police will process applications and likely issue a first batch of concealed-carry weapon licenses before the City Council votes on legislation that outlines where guns can and cannot be carried on Oahu, police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan confirmed Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals

Scroll Up