Hawaii News

Waikele man gets 25 years for domestic violence attack

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  COURTESY HPD Casey Y. Asato

    COURTESY HPD

    Casey Y. Asato

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday after he showed up at his ex-wife’s workplace in 2019 and threatened her co-workers with a gun before setting fire to the building. Read more

